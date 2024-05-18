CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,464,924 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.80.

CME Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,466,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,731. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.34. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.73 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

