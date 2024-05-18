Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.840-0.860 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.4 billion-$13.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.2 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.690-3.710 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.52.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

