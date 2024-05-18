Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Crown Oak Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $10,142,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 281,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,611,000 after acquiring an additional 73,022 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 41,804 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Argus raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.56.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $28,553,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at $11,703,613.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,972 shares of company stock valued at $39,133,366 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.3 %

CHD stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.39. 829,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.88. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $108.68.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.