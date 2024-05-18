Christopher Michael Goodridge Buys 1,140 Shares of VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA) Stock

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Michael Goodridge acquired 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.78 per share, with a total value of C$10,009.20.

VerticalScope stock opened at C$8.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$160.62 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.25. VerticalScope Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3.11 and a 1 year high of C$9.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.72.

FORA has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their target price on VerticalScope from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$9.25 to C$12.70 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides digital advertising services comprising direct advertising campaigns serve primarily in original equipment manufacturers, retailers, and insurance providers; programmatic advertising which includes the monetization of display and video impressions, and private marketplace and programmatic guaranteed advertising; and custom content solutions that manages and produces branded content for advertisers, including product reviews, articles, e-mail features, and short videos; and provides e-commerce solutions.

