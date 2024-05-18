Chapin Sarah Palisi Sells 235 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Stock

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $32,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,204.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Chapin Sarah Palisi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 22nd, Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of Middleby stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $53,014.50.
Middleby Stock Performance
Shares of Middleby stock opened at $133.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.58. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $109.59 and a 12 month high of $161.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Middleby by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on MIDD shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Middleby to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Middleby from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.14.
About Middleby
The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.
