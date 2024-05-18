Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Shares Gap Up to $17.23

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.23, but opened at $19.47. Celcuity shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 46,888 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CELC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday.

Get Celcuity alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Celcuity

Celcuity Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 13.43, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. Equities analysts expect that Celcuity Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CELC. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,583,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 189.9% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,552,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,534,000 after buying an additional 1,017,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity during the first quarter worth approximately $3,545,000. Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,754,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,566,000 after buying an additional 60,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celcuity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.