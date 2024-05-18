Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 681,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,055 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Carrier Global worth $39,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 16.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 44.4% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CARR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,405,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,027,489. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $66.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

