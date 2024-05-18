Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,293,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,712,000 after buying an additional 296,725 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,941,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,560,000 after purchasing an additional 289,973 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 18.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,666,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,484 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at $260,761,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 12.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,681,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,438,000 after purchasing an additional 521,189 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,405,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,027,489. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.23. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $66.32. The firm has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.