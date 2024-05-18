CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Short Interest Update

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,690,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the April 15th total of 21,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days. Currently, 12.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CarMax Price Performance

NYSE KMX opened at $72.81 on Friday. CarMax has a 52 week low of $59.66 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.76.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,058,000 after purchasing an additional 30,107 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after purchasing an additional 18,914 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 934,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,080,000 after purchasing an additional 60,604 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on KMX shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on KMX

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.