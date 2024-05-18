Cannae Holdings Inc. Has $22.40 Million Stock Holdings in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Cannae Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,751,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628,183 shares during the period. Paysafe accounts for about 1.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cannae Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $22,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSFE. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Paysafe by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,155,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 314,617 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the third quarter valued at about $2,928,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the third quarter valued at about $717,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Paysafe by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 55,650 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the third quarter valued at about $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.
Paysafe Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSE PSFE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.17. 418,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,086. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.53. Paysafe Limited has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PSFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Paysafe from $13.40 to $14.60 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Paysafe from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Paysafe from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Paysafe from $11.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.01.
About Paysafe
Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.
