Cannae Holdings Inc. Has $22.40 Million Stock Holdings in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Cannae Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,751,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628,183 shares during the period. Paysafe accounts for about 1.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cannae Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $22,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSFE. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Paysafe by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,155,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 314,617 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the third quarter valued at about $2,928,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the third quarter valued at about $717,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Paysafe by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 55,650 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the third quarter valued at about $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSFE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.17. 418,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,086. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.53. Paysafe Limited has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.52 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 15.22%. Paysafe’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

PSFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Paysafe from $13.40 to $14.60 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Paysafe from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Paysafe from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Paysafe from $11.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.01.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

