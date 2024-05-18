California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Director Thomas M. Krummel Sells 555 Shares

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $29,559.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,916.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CWT opened at $53.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average of $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $270.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.85 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 28.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,096,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,867,000 after buying an additional 240,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,099,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,877,000 after buying an additional 270,786 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,024,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,488,000 after buying an additional 43,285 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 51.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 11,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CWT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

