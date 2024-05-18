Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.45

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 5814613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

Bushveld Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.55 million, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.98, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.54.

About Bushveld Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer for the steel, energy, chemicals and aerospace industries in South Africa, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company is involved in mining and processing vanadium ores; and developing and promoting vanadium in the energy storage market through the advancement of vanadium-based energy storage systems, primarily vanadium redox flow batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bushveld Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bushveld Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.