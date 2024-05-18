Brokerages Set Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target at $28.00

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

SNDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Schneider National Stock Performance

SNDR stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.27. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 61.6% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Stories

