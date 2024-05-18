Brokerages Set Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) PT at $55.00

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.7% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 648,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,521,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 32.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $48.67 on Friday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $55.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.478 dividend. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 74.37%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

