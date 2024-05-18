Brokerages Set Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) PT at $106.44

Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.44.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ashland in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th.
Shares of ASH opened at $100.08 on Friday. Ashland has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $100.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.40. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.92.
Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.64 million. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ashland will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Ashland’s payout ratio is presently 40.85%.
Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.
