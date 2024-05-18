BNB Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. In the last week, BNB has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $577.68 or 0.00863376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $85.26 billion and approximately $1.37 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,586,379 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,586,417.94642693. The last known price of BNB is 580.92629524 USD and is up 1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2162 active market(s) with $1,559,875,207.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

