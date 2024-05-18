BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farrow Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $2,228,000. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,447,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.6 %

BLK stock opened at $812.19 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $845.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $792.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $776.93.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,037 shares of company stock worth $61,743,127 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 target price (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.42.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

