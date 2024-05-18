Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 2,366.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,777 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Black Hills worth $6,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Black Hills by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,821,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,679,000 after acquiring an additional 279,987 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 640.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,840,000 after purchasing an additional 221,898 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,344,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,001,000 after purchasing an additional 188,266 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 10,111.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 176,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 174,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 777,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,328,000 after buying an additional 139,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Price Performance

Shares of BKH opened at $56.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $64.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.17. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BKH

About Black Hills

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.