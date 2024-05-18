Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) traded up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.63. 182,220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 198,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BVS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Bioventus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Bioventus from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Bioventus Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $505.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $135.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.84 million. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. On average, analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 5,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $29,865.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,334.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,720 shares of company stock valued at $80,435. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BVS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bioventus in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bioventus during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Bioventus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

