Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) Announces Earnings Results

Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.
Bion Environmental Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of BNET stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
About Bion Environmental Technologies
