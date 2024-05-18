Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) Announces Earnings Results

Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

Bion Environmental Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BNET stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Bion Environmental Technologies alerts:

About Bion Environmental Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides waste treatment and resource recovery solutions for concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Gen3Tech, a third-generation technology and business/technology platform, which remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs' waste stream, including renewable energy, fertilizer products, and clean water.

Receive News & Ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.