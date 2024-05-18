BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Announces Earnings Results

BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, reports.
BioCorRx Stock Down 10.0 %
OTCMKTS:BICX opened at $0.81 on Friday. BioCorRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99.
About BioCorRx
