BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Announces Earnings Results

BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, reports.

BioCorRx Stock Down 10.0 %

OTCMKTS:BICX opened at $0.81 on Friday. BioCorRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99.

About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition.

