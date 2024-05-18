BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) is Westwood Global Investments LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,154,297 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,425 shares during the period. BHP Group comprises about 3.5% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $78,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHP traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,522,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,987. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.27. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $69.11.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

Several research firms have commented on BHP. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

