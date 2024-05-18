Bey Douglas LLC Makes New Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Bey Douglas LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000. FS KKR Capital makes up 1.1% of Bey Douglas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSK. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 175,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 268,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 138,579 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 26,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:FSK traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $20.03. 1,193,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,740. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.23. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSK. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Compass Point lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,454. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $67,958.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,082 shares in the company, valued at $443,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at $745,454. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,681 shares of company stock valued at $223,487 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

