Bey Douglas LLC Acquires Shares of 32,567 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Bey Douglas LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,000. Fiserv accounts for about 4.4% of Bey Douglas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 31.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 268,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,318,000 after purchasing an additional 64,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Fiserv by 4.2% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on FI shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.71. 3,093,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,067. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.84. The company has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

