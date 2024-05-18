Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 496 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ELV stock opened at $547.71 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $547.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $520.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $494.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on Elevance Health

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.