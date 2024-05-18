Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 17,998 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,998 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 486,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,246,000 after buying an additional 1,017,299 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 236,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $27.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average is $24.76. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $27.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

