Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Cummins by 12.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.3% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 5.1% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 5.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Cummins by 3.0% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CMI stock opened at $285.68 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $304.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $289.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,430 shares of company stock worth $11,608,848. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

