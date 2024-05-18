Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 271,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,399 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 36,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $14.16 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average is $14.04.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

