Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,631 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 5,122 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6,469.2% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 854 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $54.25 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average of $42.06. The stock has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

