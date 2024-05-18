Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, reports. Bancorp 34 had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 million during the quarter.
Bancorp 34 Price Performance
Shares of BCTF stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.99. Bancorp 34 has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $11.00.
Bancorp 34 Company Profile
