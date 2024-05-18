Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, reports. Bancorp 34 had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 million during the quarter.

Bancorp 34 Price Performance

Shares of BCTF stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.99. Bancorp 34 has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $11.00.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

