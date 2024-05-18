B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $32.16, but opened at $33.53. B. Riley Financial shares last traded at $31.70, with a volume of 595,820 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.92%.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.16.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $346.51 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 25.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RILY. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 65.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 275.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.