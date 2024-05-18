Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Purchased by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 77.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 740.0% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 75.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6,247.9% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVEM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.42. 297,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,182. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.42.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

