Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.20

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.20 and last traded at $62.17, with a volume of 71556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.95.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.42.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 90.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 908,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,654,000 after acquiring an additional 432,514 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 981,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,873,000 after acquiring an additional 21,542 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 688,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,927,000 after acquiring an additional 36,881 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $69,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.