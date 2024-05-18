AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is Equity Investment Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Equity Investment Corp lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,975,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 284,550 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 3.8% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $133,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 185.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after acquiring an additional 34,189,954 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after purchasing an additional 32,558,342 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $316,472,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AT&T by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,558,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,070,000 after buying an additional 9,518,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 30.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,227,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,931,000 after buying an additional 6,137,909 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.
AT&T Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE T traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.40. 25,891,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,199,848. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $124.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
