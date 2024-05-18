Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $61,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 325 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in American Express by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 0.6 %

American Express stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,765. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $243.54. The stock has a market cap of $174.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.61 and a 200-day moving average of $200.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

