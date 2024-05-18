Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,907 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,681. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.27 and its 200-day moving average is $76.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

