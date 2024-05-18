Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,536 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 74.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 501.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.25. 2,253,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of -33.85, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.31. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

