Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 168 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 33,107 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,274,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,704 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,821 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.9 %

AMAT traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,031,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,870. The company has a market cap of $176.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.18 and a 1-year high of $219.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.63 and a 200-day moving average of $178.81.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.64.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

