Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $787,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.64. 26,106,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,219,300. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $162.29 billion, a PE ratio of -477.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

