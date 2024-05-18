Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $6.93 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.8% of Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,596,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $532.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,234,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.90. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $534.18.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

