Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $57,000 in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 846.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VDC traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.49. 72,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,007. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $209.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.40.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

