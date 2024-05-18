Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $55,000 in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,562 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $647,943,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,576,000 after acquiring an additional 922,303 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,795,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,956 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,295 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.39. 2,511,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,448,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.78. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.94.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.