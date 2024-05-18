Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $26,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.56. 553,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.88. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.