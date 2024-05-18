Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.58 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,000. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.0% of Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 10.8% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Fiserv by 21.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Fiserv by 31.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 268,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,318,000 after purchasing an additional 64,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Fiserv by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FI stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.71. 3,093,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,067. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

