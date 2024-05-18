Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.67 Million in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,729 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total value of $142,567.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,597.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total value of $142,567.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,954 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,597.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,502.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.40. 795,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,166. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.74 and a 1 year high of $273.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

