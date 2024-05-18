Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.55 Million in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. AM Squared Ltd grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 100.0% in the third quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,944. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.89. The company has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TRV. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

