Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,558 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 455.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,002. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.87. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.