Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 24,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 423,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,082,000 after purchasing an additional 55,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $5.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $356.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,104,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,896. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.60 and a 52 week high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $355.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.21. The stock has a market cap of $174.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC raised their target price on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.35.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

