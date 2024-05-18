Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $5,891,020.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,161,117.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,209 shares of company stock valued at $7,667,425. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.13. 4,135,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,852,708. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $95.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.81 and its 200 day moving average is $83.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The firm has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

