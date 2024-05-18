Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 366 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,570,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,083. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $98.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.77.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.46.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

